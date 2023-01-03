Liverpool failed to handle Brentford’s ‘chaos’ in defeat, admits Jurgen Klopp

Jurgen Klopp admitted Liverpool were outdone by the “chaos” inflicted by Brentford during their chastening 3-1 defeat in west London.

The defeat leaves the Reds sixth in the Premier League, four points adrift of the top four.

Klopp, while admitting Liverpool were outdone by their opponents, suggested Brentford’s third goal should not have stood.

“We should have played better, because with the set pieces, Brentford has always the chance to create chaos,” he said.

