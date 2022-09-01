Liverpool: Jurgen Klopp says Newcastle win is 'one of the best nights we've ever had'

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has hailed his football club’s win over Newcastle United on Wednesday, 31 August, as one of “the best nights [the club] has ever had.”

Though Fabio Carvalho’s last-gasp winner sealed the 2-1 victory, Klopp has been careful to warn his players to be prepared ahead of the Merseyside derby this Saturday.

“It’s a massive boost from a frustrating night... One of the best nights we ever had, that’s how football is. But we have to make sure we use these two days really well,” Klopp said.

