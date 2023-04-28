Klopp: Too early to say if Liverpool out of the woods

It’s too early to declare that Liverpool are “out of the woods,” Jurgen Klopp has insisted in terms of eradicating inconsistencies which have plagued his side this season.

On Sunday at home to Tottenham Hotspur, Liverpool have a chance to win a fourth league game in a row for only the second time this season.

Klopp said it would be wrong to assume everything had now clicked back into place.

“There is always something to improve and that’s fine that’s what we try to do as well,” he added.

