The women's London marathon has set off with arguably the strongest field of runners ever.

Among those taking part are world 10K record holder Yalemzerf Yehualaw from Ethiopia and marathon world record holder Brigid Kosgei from Kenya.

Also racing is the Olympic marathon champion, Kenya's Peres Jepchirchir.

The London Marathon starts in Blackheath, south east London, before making its way into the centre of the city.

The course then loops around central London a few times before finishing on The Mall, the city's most recognisable royal street.

