London runner becomes youngest known person with Down syndrome to complete marathon

A teenage runner has become the youngest known person with Down’s syndrome to complete a marathon.

Lloyd Martin, 19, whose family is from Cardiff, finished the London Marathon on Sunday, 21 April, with his mother Ceri Hooper as his guide.

The teenager, the youngest person to complete a marathon in the intellectual impairment category (LL2), was awarded a certificate by Guinness World Records at the finish line.

Ms Hooper told the BBC the event was “absolutely amazing.”

“He ran continuously for 14 miles [22.5km] which is the longest he’s ever run before,” she added.