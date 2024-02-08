Independent TV
Sport
Welsh rugby star Louis Rees-Zammit shares footage from NFL practice camp
Former Welsh rugby star Louis Rees-Zammit has shared new training footage as he begins his journey of making it to the NFL.
The winger-turned-American footballer showed a small highlight reel of him running routes, practicing his footwork, and catching balls.
The 23-year-old stunned the rugby world by joining the NFL’s International Player Pathway Program ahead of the Six Nations, and is currently at IMG Academy in Florida for an intensive training camp.
Rees-Zammit achieved plenty in rugby after breaking through as a teenager, winning the Six Nations in 2021 and featuring both at a World Cup and on the 2021 British & Irish Lions tour to South Africa.
