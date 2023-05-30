Luton given hero’s welcome by fans after ‘fairytale’ promotion to Premier League

Fans gave Luton Town players a hero's welcome through the town after the team's "fairytale" promotion to the Premier League for the first time.

Just nine years ago, Luton were a non-league team.

They'll now play in the top flight of English football for the first time since 1992 - the year they were relegated from the old first division - after beating Coventry City in the Sky Bet Championship play-off final on Saturday (27 May).

Players paraded through Luton on Bank Holiday Monday on an open-top bus as fans cheered them on.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.