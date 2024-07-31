Independent TV
Jack Grealish shares heartwarming moment with Man City mascot: ‘I’ll look after you’
Jack Grealish shared a heartwarming moment with a young mascot ahead of Manchester City’s pre-season fixture against Barcelona on Tuesday 30 July.
The boy appears overwhelmed as he waits with the players in the tunnel, before he’s greeted by the England star.
“I’ll look after you, you okay?” Grealish asks, kneeling down.
“You’ll walk out with me and we’ll have a good time. I’ll look after you.”
The warm moment was shared by Man City on social media, with many fans praising Grealish for his actions in the tunnel.
“I have so much respect for this man,” one person said.
“What a lovely bloke,” another fan added.
