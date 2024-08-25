Pep Guardiola backed Erling Haaland to reach goal figures like Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo after the Manchester City striker added to his “ridiculous” record with a hat-trick against Ipswich on Saturday (24 August).

The 24-year-old scored his 10th treble in sky blue as the reigning Premier League champions bounced back from Sammie Szmodics’ shock opener for Kieran McKenna’s promoted side.

Speaking after the match, Guardiola said: “He can compete in terms of goals with Cristiano and Messi. The numbers are unbelievable at his short age, the amount of goals, and he is an incredible threat for us.”