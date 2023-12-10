Independent TV
Showing now | Sport
00:58
Ten Hag pinpoints what Manchester United must improve after humiliating Bournemouth defeat
Exasperated Erik ten Hag admitted Manchester United are not good enough to play on a high level consistently after Bournemouth made history with their first-ever Old Trafford win.
The under pressure boss said his team must also improve and be “tougher” from the first minute to get results in the Premier League.
“It can’t be in this league that you are not playing on the highest levels because you get killed,” Ten Hag said.
Dominic Solanke put Bournemouth ahead after five minutes on Saturday, with Philip Billing and Marcos Senesi headers securing a 3-0 triumph that could have been worse for United.
Up next
17:49
Femme star George MacKay: ‘Sex scenes are fundamental to storytelling’
26:29
Benjamin Zephaniah and Loyle Carner talk art, dyslexia and Shakespeare
05:53
The true cost of disposable vapes | On the Ground
03:40
Best moments from the 2023 GOP presidential debates
05:53
The true cost of disposable vapes | On the Ground
04:53
Trapped in the care system
04:07
Anti-migrant protests rock New York
07:42
Meet the Italian farmers facing the extremes of climate change
03:39
How do you get the best deal on Black Friday?
06:50
Has Rishi Sunak’s reshuffle changed the fate of his government?
06:07
Can Britain’s homeless crisis be solved?
04:48
What did we learn from the Labour and Conservative party conferences?
06:27
When will the Cost of Living Crisis end?
07:23
How airlines greenwash the skies
06:35
Is it time to panic over AI? | Behind The Headlines
12:18
My personal struggle amid the global fight for abortion rights
03:21
Everything you need to know about the bedbug invasion | Decomplicated
03:28
What is Raac and why is it causing an issue in schools?
04:57
How does El Niño affect our weather? | Decomplicated
03:47
What are storm overflows? | Decomplicated
17:49
Femme star George MacKay: ‘Sex scenes are fundamental to storytelling’
14:02
Can David Tennant save Doctor Who? | Binge Watch
00:49
The Lazarus Project star says series predicted Russia-Ukraine war
01:35
The Lazarus Project stars give their own summary of sci-fi series
03:24
Singer MEGA’s stunning performance of ‘Let You Down’ for Music Box
03:13
Emeli Sandé’s intimate rendition of ‘All This Love’ on Music Box
03:35
Emeli Sandé performs title track from new album How Were We To Know
03:39
Only The Poets perform ‘Looking At You’
01:37
Tom Grennan: ‘I was an egotistical 21-year-old’
33:36
Tom Grennan: ‘I need to live like an athlete so I can perform’
01:10
Emma Forrest on the unseen romantic damage caused by Trump
44:28
Emma Forrest: ‘Trump’s election made me want to be celibate’
08:18
Find your perfect seasonal city break
07:35
Discover the diverse appeals of Fuerteventura
11:36
Sunny holiday escapes no matter the time of year | Travel Smart
07:22
History and hiking to Antalya’s must-visit locations
01:04
Soviet monument removed in Kyiv as Ukraine continues de-Communisation
01:02
Rishi Sunak’s Rwanda bill ‘doesn’t do the job’, says Robert Jenrick
00:56
Venice’s Grand Canal turned green by climate activists
00:56
Thousands join latest London protest calling for Gaza ceasefire
01:39
London protesters urge leaders to do more to tackle climate crisis
01:36
Divers crush purple urchins in fight to save California’s kelp forests
01:04
First Formula E car made from electronic waste on display at Cop28
01:46
Italian fishing villages ditch polystyrene to curb sea pollution
00:25
Adam Driver jokes ‘wokeness killed Han Solo’ in amusing SNL monologue
00:57
Strictly’s Vito Coppola praises Ellie Leach after semi-final effort
00:33
Annabel Croft might have ‘sleepless night’ after Strictly slip-up
00:56
Moment Ncuti Gatwa makes Doctor Who debut in shock regeneration twist
00:48
Doncaster couple cover house with lavish Willy Wonka decorations
00:50
Watch: Exceptionally rare white alligator born at Florida park
01:33
Molly-Mae admits she is ‘going through it’ in tearful blog update
00:37
William and Kate joined by their children for Christmas service
04:23
Ebony Rainford-Brent MBE on the imposter syndrome epidemic
04:26
Finance coach Ellie Austin-Williams on the psychology of money
04:34
STEM campaigner Dr Anne-Marie Imafidon MBE on workplace bias
01:01
Ebony Rainford-Brent MBE on how to tackle imposter syndrome
00:30
Join the marathon journeys of the 2023 Rise Up Runners
00:53
‘It’s so important to reflect on how you’re feeling’
00:57
‘Running helps me manage stress, have headspace and time out’
00:50
‘Marathon training is hard, but life is hard’
01:16
Saudi government doesn’t ‘pay lip service’ on climate action
00:36
SGI ‘seems like a nest of harmony’, journalist says
00:48
SGI ambitions are ‘extremely high’, says Saudi climate envoy
01:08
Saudi Green Initiative aims to ‘not just preserve, but create’
01:51
Gérard Mestrallet on the challenges of bringing infrastructure to the region of AlUla
02:07
Sir George Iacobescu, chairman of the Canary Wharf Group on the investment into the historic region of AlUla
02:00
Oliver Ripley of sustainable hotel group Habitas talks about how AlUla challenged his preconceptions of Saudi Arabia
02:09