Roy Keane ‘fuming’ with Man United star over Wigan performance: ‘Stop messing about’

Roy Keane suggested he would be “fuming” with Rasmus Hojlund if he was Manchester United manager, after the striker missed a number of opportunities in the first half of their FA Cup tie with Wigan Athletic.

United went into half-time 1-0 up thanks to a goal from defender Diogo Dalot but wasted a plethora of chances that could have seen them comfortably out of sight.

While fellow pundits Ian Wright and Roberto Martinez sympathised with 20-year-old Hojlund’s situation, Keane sounded unimpressed with his performance.

“You’re too kind, I would be fuming with him,” he said at half-time.

“Put the ball in the back of the net and stop messing around.”