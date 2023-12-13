Ten Hag pinpoints why Man United crashed out at Champions League group stage

Erik ten Hag has pinpointed the reason behind Manchester United’s Champions League exit.

The Premier League club crashed out at the group stage following a 1-0 defeat to Bayern Munich on Tuesday night (13 December).

Bayern went into the knockouts as winners of Group A, while FC Copenhagen finished runners-up and Galatasaray qualified for the Europa League in third.

“We’re losing players who are very decisive for our game, who can make the difference,” Ten Hag said at full-time.

“In this campaign, we’ve not always had the players available that we want to play.”

The United boss did go on to admit that injuries and absences should not be an “excuse” for failing to reach the knockout stages.