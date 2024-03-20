WWE star John Cena calls Erling Haaland as Manchester City announce US tour

Manchester City footballer Erling Haaland took a call from his “secret super fan” John Cena to announce the team’s US tour.

A press video posted on X/Twitter (19 March) shows the WWE wrestler dancing around in excitement and doing his infamous “you can’t see me” line while sporting a blonde wig, thinking that Haaland can’t see him on the video call.

The 23-year-old striker explains the team will be visiting New York, Chapel Hill, Colombus, and Orlando.

When the video finally works, Haaling’s response to seeing Cena and his long locks is a cold: “You need to stop doing this.”