Watch: Erling Haaland mocks John Stones’ Barnsley accent and gets it spot on

Watch as Manchester City star Erling Haaland mocks John Stones’ Barnsley accent - and gets it spot on.

During a discussion with Ilkay Gundogan about the most spectacular sights they have seen on their travels, the England defender explained his admiration for the Louvre but got his pronunciation wrong.

“The Louvre? Is that how you say it?” Stones said sheepishly, before being corrected by Gundogan.

Haaland wasn’t so forgiving though and found his teammate’s pronunciation hilarious, going on to mimic Stones’ Yorkshire accent.

