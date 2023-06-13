Sleep-deprived Manchester City winger Jack Grealish admitted he had “the best day and night” as the club celebrated their treble-winning season on Monday, following the capture of the Champions League title.

Even a typical Manchester downpour and passing lightning storm could not dampen spirits as Pep Guardiola and his squad paraded their newly-acquired European Cup alongside the Premier League trophy and FA Cup.

Grealish was spotted on-stage wearing a high-vis jacket, and was also seen taking in the rain topless aboard Man City’s parade bus.