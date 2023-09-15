Manchester City star Kyle Walker announced his commitment to the club with a funny impersonation of Leonardo DiCaprio.

City's announcement of the new deal with Walker was acted out in a famous scene from 'The Wolf of Wall Street'.

DiCaprio plays Jordan Belfort in the Hollywood movie about the New York stockbroker, with one moment in particular seeing him famously shout: "I'm not f****** leaving!"

Walker, 33, took inspiration from it and with a microphone in hand, said: “I’m not leaving... I’m not leaving... I’m not leaving!”

Clips of the City players, which originate from the moment they won the title last season, were played after his lines.