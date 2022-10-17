Pep Guardiola has revealed that he wasn’t struck by any of the coins that were hurled at him during Manchester City’s match against Liverpool at Anfield.

“They didn’t get me,” the Manchester City manager said in a post-match interview after his side lost 1-0.

Tempers flared on Sunday (16 October) when an opening goal by Phil Foden was disallowed for a foul by Erling Haaland earlier in the move.

Mr Guardiola became involved in a confrontation with the fans when he mimicked their celebrations, leading to the alleged coin-throwing.

