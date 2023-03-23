Man Utd bid deadline extended as Jim Ratcliffe and Sheikh Jassim prepare offers

The bid deadline to buy Manchester United football club has been extended as Sir Jim Ratcliffe and Sheikh Jassim prepare their offers.

A cut-off of 9pm on Wednesday had initially been set for parties to submit revised offers for a full takeover of the club.

However, this has now been pushed back, with both Sir Ratcliffe and Sheikh Jassim both intending to meet the new deadline.

Manchester United is being sold by the Glazer family, an ownership that had been controversial among fans and led to many protests calling for a change of hands.

