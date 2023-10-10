A young Manchester United fan revealed he doesn’t really like Alejandro Garnacho - moments before being handed a signed shirt with his name on the back.

Before last weekend’s 2-1 victory over Brentford kicked off, MUTV presenter Zarah Connolly surprised a young boy at Old Trafford.

She asked him what he thought of Garnacho - hoping to hear something positive.

“I don’t really like him,” the supporter, named Cameron, replied.

Connolly, who appeared a bit taken aback, then revealed that the United team wanted to gift the boy a shirt - and put Garnacho’s name and number on it.

“You’re going to really giggle at who’s on the back now... You’ve got Garnacho’s shirt,” she said.