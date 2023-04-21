Ten Hag blasts ‘bad decisions’ as Man United crash out of Europa League

Erik ten Hag criticised “bad decisions” from his players as Manchester United crashed out of the Europa League on Thursday evening (20 April).

The Premier League outfit were outclassed by Sevilla in the return leg of their quarter-final tie, losing 3-0 on the night and 5-2 on aggregate.

“You have seen what I have seen. We were not composed, we were not calm,” Ten Hag said after the defeat.

“Bad decisions, and then also we lose the battles, they had more passion, more desire, more willingness.”

