Ten Hag dismisses criticism with insistence that Man Utd team ‘in development’

Erik ten Hag dismissed criticism of Manchester United by saying the team is "in development" following their 3-3 draw with Galatasaray on Wednesday, 29 November.

The United boss admitted his side are conceding too many goals but refused to blame Andre Onana despite the goalkeeper’s errors damaging their chances of Champions League progression.

"Of course, I am disappointed because we should have managed the game better, we will learn from that. Because this team is in development," Ten Hag said.

United now head into their group finale against already-qualified Bayern at Old Trafford.