Man Utd: Erik Ten Hag praises 'brilliant' Jadon Sancho for crucial goal against Leeds

Erik Ten Hag heaped praise on his “brilliant” forward Jadon Sanch after his crucial goal against Leeds United.

The 22-year-old scored his first goal since September during the match which helped the side climb up from 2-0 down to draw.

“He’s (going) in the right direction, and I hope he can keep this momentum going,” Ten Hag said after the game.

The football manager added that Sanch is talented and can perform “outstandingly” if he puts the work in.

