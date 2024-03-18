Erik ten Hag puts full faith in Manchester United after epic Liverpool victory

Erik ten Hag put his faith behind Manchester United after their victory over Liverpool on Sunday, 17 March sent them into the FA Cup semi-final.

The Red Devils manager appeared delighted with the weekend’s 4-3 victory in time added on in extra time.

Ten Hag said: “This could be the moment where the team can have the belief and energy that they can do amazing things.

“I think when you can beat Liverpool in the way we did you can beat any opponent – it is up to us to prove that point. Today we did.”

Manchester United will face Coventry City on the weekend of 20 April.