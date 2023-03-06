Independent TV
Erik ten Hag brands Man Utd ‘unprofessional’ after 7-0 humiliation against Liverpool
A dejected Erik ten Hag responded to Manchester United's 7-0 humiliation at the hands of Liverpool on Sunday, 5 March.
The football manager described the performance of his side at Anfield as being "unprofessional."
He did, however, say there was a "huge difference" in performance as the game went on, even going as far as saying his side was the "better team" in the first half.
The bashing a week on from lifting the Carabao Cup was Manchester United’s heaviest-ever competitive defeat.
