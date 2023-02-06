Manchester United star Marcus Rashford recited a poem to mark the 65th anniversary of the Munich air disaster.

Twenty-three people were killed, including eight players dubbed the Busby Babes, when British European Airways Flight 609 crashed while trying to take off from Munich Airport.

School children joined Red Devils players including Rashford, Bruno Fernandes, Katie Zelem and Ella Toone to record the emotional poem adopted from terrace chant “For ever and ever.”

A service was held in Munich to honour the victims of the crash.

