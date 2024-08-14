Independent TV
Sport
00:57
Irish actor Barry Keoghan stars in Manchester United’s new kit launch video alongside club legends
Manchester United fan Barry Keoghan features in a new video promoting the launch of the club’s third kit.
The new shirt offers “original” vibes and a number of current stars, including Alejandro Garnacho, Rasmus Hojlund and Kobbie Mainoo, also appear in the short film.
Keoghan, a lifelong United fan, visits the iconic former training ground, The Cliff, where he also meets several club legends.
The Irish actor also narrates the video and concludes the campaign with the phrase: “You can’t beat an original”.
