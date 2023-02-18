Qatari banker joins race to buy Manchester United from Glazers family

A wealthy Qatari banker has thrown his hat in the ring to take over Manchester United after being confirmed as the second bidder.

Sheikh Jassim Bin Hamad Al Thani has confirmed his interest in buying 100 per cent of the club from the Glazers family.

He will be bidding against the British billionaire Sir Jim Ratcliffe.

The development came just two hours before the Glazers’ soft deadline on bids for Manchester United on Friday evening, 17 February.

Some Manchester United fans had been rallying for a new owner to take over the club from the US-based Glazers.

