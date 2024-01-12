Ten Hag addresses Sancho’s departure to Dortmund with frank response

Erik ten Hag had a frank response to a reporter’s question about Jadon Sancho’s loan to Borussia Dortmund for the remainder of the season without an option to buy.

The Manchester United boss would not be drawn on the winger’s long-term future at the club after his temporary return to his former club.

It comes after Sancho, 23, and Ten Hag had a falling-out back in September when the player refused to apologise for a social media post in which he said he was being made a “scapegoat” by the manager after being left out of the squad against Arsenal.