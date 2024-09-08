Independent TV
Showing now | Sport
00:27
Wayne Rooney scores stunning free kick wearing Manchester United shirt for first time in seven years
Wayne Rooney scored a stunning free kick as he wore a Manchester United shirt for the first time in seven years on Saturday, 7 September.
The former Red Devils player was part of a legends squad taking part in a match against Celtic to raise money for the Manchester United Foundation.
Rooney, now 38, joined the likes of Paul Scholes, Michael Carrick, and Dimitar Berbatov on a team managed by Bryan Robson.
His free kick late in the first half earned rapturous cheers from United supporters in the stands at Old Trafford.
Up next
39:41
The Tony Blair interview with Geordie Greig
13:30
Alicia Vikander on starring opposite Jude Law
07:14
Paralympians Dave Ellis and Claire Cashmore on training for triathlons
04:38
Why France is your perfect autumnal getaway
03:51
Searching for the ‘Whitby Woman’
04:18
On the campaign trail with Sir Jacob Rees-Mogg
06:26
Life at 50C: Delhi’s streets struggling to cope with heatwave
04:30
Indian farmers use election to make voices heard against Narendra Modi
10:42
What would a President Trump 2.0 look like?
06:27
When will the Cost of Living Crisis end?
07:23
How airlines greenwash the skies
06:35
Is it time to panic over AI? | Behind The Headlines
07:25
What is tactical voting - and why could it be a powerful tool?
04:31
Are ultra-processed foods bad for you?
07:30
Why are UK councils going bankrupt?
03:34
What causes the winter flu and how does it differ from other types?
13:30
Alicia Vikander on starring opposite Jude Law
15:04
Leila Farzad talks Kaos, The Decameron and finding the audience
14:23
Viggo Mortensen on the role that got away
06:04
Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt pick their go-to karaoke songs
05:49
Lemoncello perform ‘Old Friend’ in Music Box session
05:45
Lemoncello perform ‘Sunflower’ in Music Box session
04:13
Boston trio Tiny Habits perform ‘Wishes’ for Music Box session
03:58
Boston trio Tiny Habits perform ‘Mudroom’ in Music Box session
07:27
How to travel sustainably around Europe by train
05:53
The splendour along Lake Geneva as Montreux Jazz Festival plays
04:30
Go to where the wild things are with a safari holiday
07:16
Exploring the wilds of the Atlantic Islands
01:10
Starmer clashes with Laura Kuenssberg over UK unpopularity with US
00:59
Wes Streeting apologises for ‘voting to take money from you’
00:56
Thousands turn out to oppose Tommy Robinson-backed ‘Pro-UK’ rally
00:15
Donald Trump mistakenly calls Elon Musk ‘Leon’ in Wisconsin speech
00:49
Surfers ride powerful 13ft waves amid weather warning
00:33
Floodwaters rage across Yelville as residents evacuated from homes
01:00
Greece shuts down Acropolis as temperatures hit almost 40 degrees
00:31
Eerie tornado sirens ring through downtown Chicago
00:20
Strictly: Tasha Ghouri’s boyfriend Andrew Le Page reacts to pairing
00:30
Elton John smiles in first public appearance since ‘severe infection’
04:42
Why North Africa is our destination top pick for 2024/25
00:24
Gavin and Stacey cast don costumes as filming begins for final episode
00:54
TV presenter sobs as she reveals cancer diagnosis live on air
00:15
Stunning ‘orbital sunrise’ over Earth captured in timelapse
00:57
Queen’s poignant remark during final pony ride shared by groom
04:42