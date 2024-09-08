Wayne Rooney scored a stunning free kick as he wore a Manchester United shirt for the first time in seven years on Saturday, 7 September.

The former Red Devils player was part of a legends squad taking part in a match against Celtic to raise money for the Manchester United Foundation.

Rooney, now 38, joined the likes of Paul Scholes, Michael Carrick, and Dimitar Berbatov on a team managed by Bryan Robson.

His free kick late in the first half earned rapturous cheers from United supporters in the stands at Old Trafford.