Maradona's 'Hand of God' shirt sells for over £7 million

Diego Maradona's shirt that he wore when he scored the opening 'Hand of God' goal during the Argentina v England FIFA World Cup quarter final has been sold at auction for over £7 million.

Maradona, considered to be one of the greatest players of all time, would go on to score again in the 'goal of the century.'

The opening goal gets its name from Maradona's remarks after the match, in which he described scoring with "a little with the head of Maradona, and a little with the hand of God."

Click here to sign up to our newsletters.