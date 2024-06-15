A clip of Millwall goalkeeper, Matija Sarkic, talking about his journey into football has resurfaced following his death aged 26.

The Grimsby-born Montenegro international, is thought to have fallen ill while on holiday with friends in his home nation, and an investigation is underway.

Sarkic began his career at Aston Villa, before moving onto Wigan Athletic, Livingston FC, Wolverhampton Wanderers, and Shrewsbury Town, before joining Millwall in 2023, where he made 31 appearances.

“You need a bit of work experience to then be suited for the job”, he says in the clip of why he’d taken the leap to go on loan previously.

“I had to swallow my pride a little bit... it’s built my character, it’s made me who I am today.”