Mary Earps reacted to her teammates and national team coach praising her ahead of the BBC Sports Personality of the Year Award on Tuesday night (19 December).

England head coach Sarina Wiegman joined players in celebrating the 30-year-old nominee before Earps revealed how surprising it was to hear such statements.

“Yeah, it was it was almost a bit emotional. We don’t often talk like that to one another, to be fair. Football is a bit of a brutal game,” Earps said after the video messages.