Tiger Woods was caught saying "oh f*** off" on a hot mic as one of his approach shots rolled off the green at the Masters.

Making his return to the golf course 14 months after suffering major leg injuries in a car crash, the iconic sportsman thrilled spectators in the opening round of the tournament.

But it wasn't all plain sailing for Woods, who was far from impressed with his effort on hole nine.

Despite the roll, he still managed to save par.

