Refugee footballers in Zambia ‘games away’ from place in country’s top league

Footballers from a refugee settlement in Zambia are now on the brink of getting a promotion to the country’s top league.

Meheba Academy FC have just a few play-off matches standing between them and their success in the National league.

The UN’s refugee agency UNHCR says sport can play a key role in helping refugee inclusion in society - and the country already hosts at least 100,000 current and former refugees.

It’s hoped a promotion will provide new jobs in public services in the area.