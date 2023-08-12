Roberto De Zerbi has insisted leading Premier League clubs “can’t buy our soul” as Moises Caicedo edges closer to becoming the latest star name to depart Brighton.

The Seagulls boss was asked to provide an update on his midfielder on Friday 11 August, but instead suggested he’s “already forgotten” about the man Liverpool and Chelsea are battling over.

“I’m really proud for the players we have in the squad,” De Zerbi said.

Albion have accepted a British record transfer fee in the region of £110 million from Liverpool for the Ecuador midfielder, although reports suggest he would prefer to join Chelsea.