Morocco football players donate blood after deadly earthquake kills over 1,300

Players from the Moroccan national football team have together donated blood following one of the deadliest earthquakes to hit the country late on Friday 8 September.

Many players in the national team, including PSG’s Achraf Hakimi, answered a call from the Casablanca Regional Center for Blood Transfusion to donate as much blood as possible following the quake.

The magnitude-7.0 earthquake hit central Morocco close to the ancient city of Marrakech.

Most of the 1,300-plus deaths were reported to be in hard-to-reach areas of the Atlas Mountains.

It is thought that at least 1,204 others have been injured from the earthquake.