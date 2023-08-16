Moises Caicedo has joined Chelsea from Brighton in a deal worth a possible £115 million.

The Blues look set to eclipse their own British transfer record having agreed to pay £100m up front for the midfielder, plus a further £15m in potential add-ons.

It’s been a summer of heavy spending at Stamford Bridge - and in the Premier League as a whole - but how does Caicedo’s transfer compare to deals of the past?

Here, we take a look at the most expensive midfielders, players under the age of 21, and the highest fees received by British clubs.