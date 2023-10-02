Nantes’ mascot stretchered off football pitch after being tackled by Rennes rival

A Nantes’ football mascot had to be stretchered off the pitch after he was tackled by his Rennes rival in bizarre scenes in France.

The large yellow canary, designed after Nantes’ nickname, emerged worse for wear after a clash in the Derby Breton.

Footage shows Rennes' mascot, a white ermine named Erminig, clattering into the canary, forcing them down to the turf. The Nantes' mascot takes a tumble, with his head flying off to one side.

Several paramedics are later seen placing the canary onto the stretcher, carrying him away.