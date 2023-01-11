Naomi Osaka announces she is pregnant and hints she will miss rest of tennis season

Naomi Osaka has announced that she and rapper Cordae are expecting their first child together.

The Japanese tennis star made the revelation on social media in a post where she shared a picture of her ultrasound.

In her tweet, she said: "2023 will be a year that'll be full of lessons for me and I hope I'll see you guys in the start of the next one cause I'll be at (Australian Open) 2024."

The athlete said she hopes one day her child will see one of her matches and proudly tell someone "that's my mom."

