Newcastle fans flood Covent Garden ahead of Carabao Cup final at Wembley

Newcastle fans flocked to Covent Garden, London, surrounding the piazza ahead of the Carabao Cup final against Liverpool on Sunday, 16 March, at Wembley Stadium.

Two years ago, the Magpies fans made a weekend of it when the side got to the final of the same cup competition. However, they were defeated 2-0 by Manchester United.

On that occasion, the black and white fans filled Trafalgar Square and had a party the night before the game.

This time, the famous square was closed for the St Patrick’s Day celebrations on Sunday, prompting fans to gather in nearby Covent Garden.