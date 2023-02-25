Newcastle United fans gather in Trafalgar Square ahead of Carabao Cup final

Newcastle United fans gathered in Trafalgar Square ahead of their side’s Carabao Cup final against Manchester United.

One football fan climbed on top of the fountain at Trafalgar Square before jumping into the water as hundreds cheered.

Both clubs aim to secure the first piece of silverware available this season in Sunday’s Carabao Cup final at Wembley.

Newcastle, who were defeated by Manchester United in the 1999 FA Cup final, will be vying for their first major trophy victory in almost 54 years.

