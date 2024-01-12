Brazil must ‘learn to play without Neymar’ says new coach Dorival Junior

New Brazil head coach Dorival Junior has said his side need to learn to play “without Neymar.”

Dorival spoke to the media on 11 January, after being confirmed as the new head coach of the Brazilian national football side.

He considers Neymar as one of the best three players in the world but accepted that his side must learn to play without the injured star.

The player is expected to be sidelined until the start of next season, with his knee rehabilitation going slowly after being stretchered off the pitch during Brazil’s 2-0 defeat by Uruguay on 18 October.