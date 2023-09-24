Footage shows a wild brawl breaking out between spectators at an NFL game between the San Francisco 49ers and New York Giants.

In the video, a group of fans wearing 49ers jerseys can be seen fighting, and one woman is violently pulled to the ground by her hair while another loses her wig.

A number of men are also involved before other spectators attempt to break up the brawl, which took place at Levi's Stadium on Thursday night.

The incident happened less than a week after the death of a New England Patriots fan following an altercation in the stands at Gillette Stadium.