NFL: Top 10 catches of all time featuring Odell Beckham Jr and Randy Moss

The NFL is all about spectacular plays.

Pinpoint throws, big tackles, strong running and, of course, spectacular catches.

For wide receivers, there is no better way to electrify a crowd than to make a huge play.

Speed, agility and good hands are all important for WRs.

And sometimes, by combining all of those qualities, spectacular moments are made.

Here, we take a look at the top 10 catches in NFL history, featuring the likes of Odell Beckham Jr, Randy Moss and Dwight Clark.