Brett Favre announced his Parkinson's diagnosis while testifying before Congress on Tuesday, 24 September.

The former Green Bay Packers quarterback, 54, made the disclosure as part of his testimony about a welfare misspending scandal in Mississippi.

Favre, who does not face criminal charges, has repaid more than $1m in speaking fees funded by a welfare program in the state and was also an investor in a biotech company — which says it was developing concussion treatments — with ties to the case.

"I also lost an investment in a company that I believed was developing a breakthrough concussion drug I thought would help others, and I’m sure you’ll understand why it’s too late for me because I’ve recently been diagnosed with Parkinson’s," Favre told the House Ways and Means Committee.