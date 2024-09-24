Independent TV
Showing now | Sport
00:56
Watch: Brett Favre announces Parkinson’s diagnosis during congressional hearing
Brett Favre announced his Parkinson's diagnosis while testifying before Congress on Tuesday, 24 September.
The former Green Bay Packers quarterback, 54, made the disclosure as part of his testimony about a welfare misspending scandal in Mississippi.
Favre, who does not face criminal charges, has repaid more than $1m in speaking fees funded by a welfare program in the state and was also an investor in a biotech company — which says it was developing concussion treatments — with ties to the case.
ad no idea his home state used Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF) welfare funds to pay him over $1 million for
"I also lost an investment in a company that I believed was developing a breakthrough concussion drug I thought would help others, and I’m sure you’ll understand why it’s too late for me because I’ve recently been diagnosed with Parkinson’s," Favre told the House Ways and Means Committee.
Up next
01:26
Introducing The Independent and Refuge’s Brick By Brick campaign
01:49
How Geri Halliwell’s Union Jack dress was the look of Cool Britannia
13:22
Jared Harris talks new film Reawakening and homage to Richard Harris
06:10
Discover the delights of an Australian city break
03:51
Searching for the ‘Whitby Woman’
04:18
On the campaign trail with Sir Jacob Rees-Mogg
06:26
Life at 50C: Delhi’s streets struggling to cope with heatwave
04:30
Indian farmers use election to make voices heard against Narendra Modi
10:42
What would a President Trump 2.0 look like?
06:27
When will the Cost of Living Crisis end?
07:23
How airlines greenwash the skies
06:35
Is it time to panic over AI? | Behind The Headlines
07:25
What is tactical voting - and why could it be a powerful tool?
04:31
Are ultra-processed foods bad for you?
07:30
Why are UK councils going bankrupt?
03:34
What causes the winter flu and how does it differ from other types?
13:22
Jared Harris talks new film Reawakening and homage to Richard Harris
04:26
Justin Theroux on the legacy of The Leftovers
06:26
Willem Dafoe pitches his own legacy sequels
13:30
Alicia Vikander on starring opposite Jude Law
05:49
Lemoncello perform ‘Old Friend’ in Music Box session
05:45
Lemoncello perform ‘Sunflower’ in Music Box session
04:13
Boston trio Tiny Habits perform ‘Wishes’ for Music Box session
03:58
Boston trio Tiny Habits perform ‘Mudroom’ in Music Box session
07:27
How to travel sustainably around Europe by train
05:53
The splendour along Lake Geneva as Montreux Jazz Festival plays
04:30
Go to where the wild things are with a safari holiday
07:16
Exploring the wilds of the Atlantic Islands
00:39
Starmer sends blunt message to critics amid Labour gifts row
00:13
Starmer mistakenly calls for ‘return of the sausages’
00:38
Missing girl, 10, found in woods by thermal drone after sleepwalking
00:46
Putin’s Satan II ballistic missile ‘blows up during test launch’
00:49
Surfers ride powerful 13ft waves amid weather warning
00:33
Floodwaters rage across Yelville as residents evacuated from homes
01:00
Greece shuts down Acropolis as temperatures hit almost 40 degrees
00:31
Eerie tornado sirens ring through downtown Chicago
01:05
Watch: Marvel’s first trailer for Thunderbolts starring Florence Pugh
01:29
Strictly’s Pete Wicks makes live on-air declaration to Jowita Przystal
00:31
Coldplay’s Chris Martin performs new song in disguise at karaoke bar
01:00
Strictly’s Ellie Leach reacts to Vito Coppola’s new dance partner
00:21
Olivia Munn films John Mulaney cuddling newborn daughter after
00:25
Trader Joe’s employee guards viral $2.99 mini tote bags after restock
00:32
Watch: Oprah awkwardly interrupts Meghan Markle’s speech
00:47
Strictly’s Nick Knowles gives verdict on having chaperones
01:36
Saudi Cup: ‘A true display of horsemanship’, says Prince Bandar
00:42
Princess Nourah praises young fashion designers on show at Saudi Cup
01:26
Andrew Strauss says Saudi is an eye opener
00:32