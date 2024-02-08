NFL’s Brock Purdy issues blunt response to Lee Harvey Oswald comparisons

San Francisco 49ers player Brock Purdy gave a blunt response to a reporter asking him about comparisons of his appearance to that of Lee Harvey Oswald, the man who assassinated John F Kennedy.

The NFL star, 24, is preparing to play in the Super Bowl LVIII against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday.

In the run-up to the game, a journalist asked Purdy if he had heard anything about the online chatter.

“I haven’t, that’s my first time hearing it," he responded.

When asked what he thought about the physical comparison, Purdy appeared not to be drawn.

"Uh, yeah, I don't know," he replied.