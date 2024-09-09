Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill said he had “no idea” why police put him in handcuffs during a pre-game traffic stop close to Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday morning (8 September).

The NFL star was was released in time to start and deliver a huge touchdown reception in a 20-17 victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars.

After the game, he questioned how the incident would have unfolded “if I wasn’t Tyreek Hill”.

“I’m still trying to figure it out, man,” he added.

Hill, 30, was not arrested and agent Drew Rosenhaus confirmed officers issued a moving violation.