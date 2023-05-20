Watch: NFL star TJ Watt tumbles into his pool while cleaning it

NFL star TJ Watt reminded us that even elite athletes can get it wrong once in a while, as he took an accidental plunge in his pool while cleaning it.

The Pittsburgh Steelers pass rusher shared home security footage of himself straining a layer of debris, before tumbling into his pool.

“Warning... the activity in this video may be dangerous… don’t try at home,” Watt wrote, posting the video on Instagram.

“I am completely ok,” he added.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.