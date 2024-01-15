Buffalo Bills fans help shovel snow out of stadium ahead of rearranged playoff game

Buffalo Bills fans grabbed their shovels to help clear snow from Highmark Stadium ahead of their rearranged NFL playoff game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The game was supposed to be played on Sunday 14 January, but has been moved to Monday afternoon due to extreme weather across New York.

Despite a travel ban in the Buffalo area, some fans walked to the stadium to help shovel snow in an attempt to get the stadium ready.

The lake-effect storm was projected to dump up between 1 and 3 feet of snow, with the heaviest accumulation around Orchard Park, where the Bills play.