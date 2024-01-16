Pittsburgh Steelers head coach walks out of press conference after NFL playoffs loss

Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin walked out of his press conference following a defeat to the Buffalo Bills in the NFL Playoffs.

Following the Steelers’ 31-17 wildcard loss to the Bills, Tomlin promptly exited stage left after a reporter opened with the question: “Mike, you have a year left on your contract.”

He had complimented Buffalo for a hard-fought win and also provided injury updates before opening things up to reporters.

There have been recent rumblings that Tomlin, whose contract expires following the 2024 season, might step away from the team a year early.